Tejashwi Yadav hit out at Kumar over the alleged lack of development in the state after 13 districts found a mention in Niti Aayog's list of most backward districts.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: With the political tug-of-war in Bihar gaining pace ahead of the assembly polls, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday launched parallel attacks on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the issues of migrant crisis, development and law and order situation in the state.

Yadav hit out at Kumar over the alleged lack of development in the state after 13 districts found a mention in Niti Aayog's list of most backward districts. He said that the chief minister is "physically and mentally exhausted" after working for 15 years.

The RJD leader furthered his attack on Kumar, questioning him over the alleged 60 scams in the state worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Paswan questioned Kumar over the efforts made by the state government to address the issues of migrant workers, who are the worst hit from the pandemic-induced lockdown.

"Youth is the future of Bihar and India. Today the youth in Bihar are going to other states for jobs. This is a matter of great concern. From the past 3 decades we are only discussing development but have done nothing about itm" Paswan was quoted as saying.

Chirag Paswan, who has been a vocal critic of Kumar, said that if Kumar wins the upcoming election by mistake then the state will be on the verge of getting ruined.

"If the current Chief Minister again wins this election by mistake then our state will lose. Our state will again stand on the verge of getting ruined. I wonder how he promotes casteism. It is not appropriate to imagine the development of Bihar under the leadership of a person who promotes communalism," Paswan said while launching the party's manifesto.

LJP, which was part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, has decided to field candidates against Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and not against the BJP.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta