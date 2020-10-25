Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: On Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the overwhelming crowds at his rallies show that people are not just angry but hate "energyless, conservative and narrow-minded" Nitish Kumar.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: With just three days before the beginning of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, the political thug of war in the state has intensified and the parties are leaving no stone unturned in slamming each other. Hours after RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav slammed Nitish Kumar over his handling of affairs in the state, the JD(U) and the BJP made staunching attacks at the Grand Alliance and accused the opposition leaders of "running away during the coronavirus pandemic".

While the JD(U) accused Yadav of "running away" and asked him "how does it feel to stay in Delhi during every disaster", the BJP said that the Congress and the RJD are 'sponsoring radicalism' and they should "clarify their stance on their plans with the Jamaat-e-Islami and the PFI".

"We want to ask Tejashwi Yadav whether along with Congress, his party (RJD) has also made an understanding with Jamaat-e-Islami and other radical elements in Bihar. These are questions of national security, not politics," Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday spoke about his government's success and noted that the state has slipped to the 23rd rank in the country in terms of crime rate under his leadership.

"We have worked towards storing electricity in all houses across the state. In a span of two months, water supply will be made available to all houses," he said during a rally in Madhubani.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi had alleged that the overwhelming crowds at his rallies show that people are not just angry but hate "energyless, conservative and narrow-minded" Nitish Kumar.

"The crowd at our rallies show that people are not just angry with Nitish Kumar but they hate him now, this is the level of their angst. Keeping aside caste, creed, class and religion, people are contesting Bihar Elections now on the issue of unemployment," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

"It seems that he has become energyless from the kind of boring, meaningless speeches and things he is doing. Nitish Kumar is tired now and he is no longer able to manage Bihar," he added.

The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will begin from October 28 with 71 seats going into polls in the first phase. The second and third phases will be held on November 3 and November 7 respectively while the faith of the candidates will be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma