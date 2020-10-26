Patna | Jagran News Desk: Tej Pratap Yadav has been a curious case in the politics of Bihar. Popularly known as ‘Teju Bhaiya’, Tej Pratap will contest from the Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He will face competition from Janata Dal-United’s Raj Kumar Ray and Lok Janshakti Party’s Manish Kumar Sahni.

The Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha Constituency has been dominated by the JD(U). Raj Kumar Ray had won from this seat in 2010, beating RJD’s Sunil Kumar Puspam by a margin of 3,291 votes. Ray once again emerged victorious from this seat when the RJD and the JD(U) contested the elections together in 2015.

However, the RJD has posed faith in Tej Pratap this year to end JD(U)’s unbeaten run on this seat. The party is confident that Tej will recapture this seat again and his brother Tejashwi Yadav has said that they have faith in voters of the constituency who will ensure their victory.

Tracing Tej Pratap’s political journey:

Tej is not known for his administrative skills and had turned a rebel in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections when he fielded three of his supporters as independent candidates. He was reportedly not happy over being overshadowed by Tejashwi, who is considered a favourite of Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, it seems like Tej and Tejashwi have resolved their differences and are looking to contest the upcoming Assembly Elections in Bihar together.

In Nitish Kumar cabinet

After Nitish Kumar joined hands with the RJD and the Grand Alliance swept the 2015 Bihar Polls, Tej became the Health Minister in the Bihar government. Later, he was also given the responsibilities of Environment Minister of Bihar. Tej, however, left office in 2017 and took a break from active politics.

In 2018, he suddenly appeared at the RJD headquarter and held meetings with party leaders and youth workers, announcing his return to active politics. He also dismissed reports of a rift between him and his brother, saying Tejashwi is like ‘Arjuna’ and vowed to play the role of ‘Lord Krishna’ for him.

"I have returned to Bihar after receiving the blessings of Lord Krishna during my pilgrimage. The state will emerge as Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha polls and our detractors will be slayed with the Sudarshan Chakra of popular vote," he had said.

