Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Vijay Kumar is considered to be the Number 2 in the Bihar cabinet and continues to be a member of Nitish Kumar's core committee which shapes policies of the Government and the party.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will witness some fierce battles between the NDA and Mahagathbandhan when the polling takes place on 94 assembly constituencies across 17 districts of the state. Among the key candidates for the second phase of polling on November 3 is Janata Dal-(United)'s Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who is the current MLA from Sarairanjan assembly seat and is serving as the Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly.

Born in 1957 in Samstipur district, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is a veteran leader from the state is one of the closest aides of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He is a member of Bihar Legislative Assembly since 1982 and had held several positions, including Leader of Janata Dal (United) Legislature Party and the Minister for Water Resources, Agriculture, Animal and Fish Resources and Information & Public Relations Departments in the state government.

Vijay Kumar is considered to be the Number 2 in the Bihar cabinet and continues to be a member of Nitish Kumar's core committee which shapes policies of the Government and the party.

Kumar who started his political career by winning 1992 by-elections from Dalsinghsarai on a Congress ticket, won on the same seat for two more terms in 1985 and 1990. From 1982 to 1995, Kumar served as the Deputy Chairman of Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation (BSIDC) and Deputy Chief Whip of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

After suffering two consecutive losses in 1995 and 2000, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary resigned from the grand old party and joined Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in 2005. He was appointed as the General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson of the party in 2008. He continued to serve in this capacity until February 2010, when he was nominated as the President of Bihar JD(U) and led the party during its victory in 2010 Bihar Legislative Assembly election.

He successfully contested the 2010 polls by defeating RJD’s Ramashraya Sahni by a margin of 17,557 votes and was inducted as the Water Resources Minister in the newly formed cabinet. In 2015, Vijay Kumar retained the seat on a JD(U) ticket and defeated BJP's Ranjeet Nirguni by a margin of more than 34,000 votes. To be noted, the JD(U) contested the 2015 polls in alliance with RJD and Congress under the umbrella of Mahagathbandhan.

He was elected unopposed to the post of Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly on 2 December 2015 after consensus was generated on his name among all political parties of the state.

Now the number 2 in JD(U) is again testing his luck on the Sarairanjan assembly constituency and seeking a hat-trick on this seat. He is pitted against RJD’s Arbind Kumar Sahni. To make the clash more exciting in Sarairanjan, the LJP, which was once a part of the NDA in Bihar, has field Abhash Kumar Jha as its candidate.

Posted By: Talib Khan