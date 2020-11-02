Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Addressing a poll rally in Bihar, the UP Chief Minister said that the road will be known as "Ram-Janki Marg". He also slammed the opposition for the 'jungle raj' in the state, saying "they only know how to cheat people".

Patna | Jagran News Desk: In an attempt to woo the voters in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that a new road will be constructed from UP's Ayodhya that will connect Sitamarhi in Bihar. The two cities are known for their historical and mythological importance for Hindus.

"A road is being constructed to connect Ayodhya and Sitamarhi which will be named Ram-Janki Marg and can be travelled in 5-6 hours. I have especially come to congratulate and greet you all on the construction of Ram Mandir," the UP CM said in Sitamarhi, as reported by news agency ANI.

Yogi Adityanath is one of the star campaigners of the BJP-led NDA alliance in Bihar which is seeking a return to the power. He has addressed several rallies in the state, slamming the opposition and appealing people to vote the BJP and the JD(U).

In one his rallies in Bihar, Yogi Adityanath had accused Grand Alliance, which includes the RJD, Congress and Left parties, for allegedly trying to bring "jungle raj" in the state and slammed them for dynastic politics.

Accusing the RJD of misleading people, the UP CM had said that the world recognises the talent of the youth of Bihar, but casteist and nepotistic forces have blunted that talent.

"Who had created the jungle raj situation? These casteist and nepotistic forces have to be defeated," he said.

"The Congress and the RJD have formed as alliance with forces that are against the society and that spread violence. They want to obstruct the state's development. The RJD- Congress-CPI(ML) alliance wants to bring jungle raj in Bihar again," he added.

The three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is underway. The first phase polling was conducted on October 28 and the second and third phase polling will be done on November 3 and 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma