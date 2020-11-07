Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Kishanganj district recorded a voter turnout of 59.99 per cent while Vaishali recorded the lowest turnout at 49.97 per cent.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 concluded on Saturday with a voter turnout of 55.22 per cent, announced the Election Commission, adding that the "figures are likely to go up later in the evening".

According to data provided by the EC, the maximum turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district. Kishanganj district recorded a voter turnout of 59.99 per cent while Vaishali recorded the lowest turnout at 49.97 per cent.

While thanking the voters for making Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 a success, the EC said that over 1.06 lakh polling booths were used in this year's polls due to the COVID-19 protocols. It further said that the number of polling officials also increased and more than five lakh officials were used of which 30 per cent were women employees.

"Voting in the Bihar assembly elections that started on October 28 concluded today. This time due to COVID-19, the Election Commission had decided that the number of voters should not be more than 1000 at a polling booth. In 2015, in Bihar, there were 65,000 booths which increased to 1,06,515 booths in this election which is an increase of about 63 per cent," said Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Chandra Bhushan Kumar.

Kumar said nearly 52,000 voters aged 80 years and above besides PWD (persons with disabilities) used postal ballots. He said more than 2.3 lakh migrant workers, who returned to the state, were included in the voter's list.

The EC official said 2,974 booths were managed by women employees and there were 1,003 model polling stations. There were 876 cases of violation of model code of conduct (MCC) and 156 cases for violation of COVID-19 norms.

Referring to the first two phases of election, he said 55.68 per cent voters had exercised their franchise in the first phase of election on October 28 including 56.83 per cent males and 54.41 per cent females.

The second phase of election on November 3 saw a greater percentage of women voters. While the overall polling percentage in this phase was 55.70, those of females was 58.80 per cent and males 52.92 per cent.

He said the final figure of third phase polling will come later after all votes have been accounted and added that the overall voting percentage will be respectable keeping in view COVID-19 situation.

The state had witnessed 56.66 per cent polling in 2015 polls.

(With ANI inputs)

