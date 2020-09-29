Bihar Elections 2020: The announcement comes amid reports of seat-sharing talks between RLSP and BJP after the former quit the grand alliance.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) on Tuesday announced it will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar with Bahujan Samaj Party and Janwadi Party Socialist. The announcement was made by RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha.

The announcement comes amid reports of seat-sharing talks between RLSP and BJP after the former quit the grand alliance over the reported issue of delay in seat-sharing talks with the RJD.

While the exact reason of the RLSP quitting the grand alliance is not known, it is reported that the RLSP was demanding 36 seats while the RJD was willing to concede only 12.

It is also believed that the BJP also gave its former ally a cold shoulder, with reports suggesting that the former was not eager to offer more than 10 seats to RLSP. In the 2015 assembly elections, Kushwaha's party had contested 22 seats as an NDA partner.

Kushwaha had quit the NDA in December 2018 after the BJP refused to offer more than two seats to RLSP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections even as it went out of the way to accommodate Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Kushwaha's party also suffered a setback on Monday after its president Bhudeo Chaudhury joined RJD. Chaudhary had contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan.

Chaudhary joined RJD days after Kushwaha said his party will remain in the grand alliance only if there is a change in the leadership of RJD.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta