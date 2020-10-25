Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Modi served as All-India General Secretary of ABVP from 1983 to 1986. He also participated in anti-Urdu agitations in Bihar and UP in the early eighties and was also vocal against the infiltration from Bangladesh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi is one of the key political figures to have come out of JP movement. Born on January 05, 1952, Modi completed his graduation from BS college, Patna. Modi was elected as general secretary ff the Patna University Students Union in 1973 when Lalu Prasad was elected Pusu president. Modi actively participated against the emergency imposed by the India Gandhi regime and served prison terms during this period.

The former RSS functionary married Jessie George, a Roman Catholic from Kerala, in 1986. After the emergency, Modi rose through the ranks of BJP's student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He served as All-India General Secretary of ABVP from 1983 to 1986. He also participated in anti-Urdu agitations in Bihar and UP in the early eighties and was also vocal against the infiltration from Bangladesh.

He joined active politics in the late 80s when the state political stalwarts like Kailashpati Mishra, Tarakant Jha, and Lalmuni Choubey. This was the time when the saffron was gradually consolidating its support in north India on the back of the Ramjanmabhoomi agitation. He contested and won the assembly election from Patna Central in 1990 and was re-elected in 1995 and 2000.

In 1995, Yashwant Sinha was appointed as leader of opposition in Bihar assembly. However, Sinha was soon replaced by Modi after the former's name emerged in a Hawala scam. Since the 90s belonged to RJD supremo Lau Yadav, Modi, the BJP leader bided his time as leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly. Modi served as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs in a short-lived Nitish Kumar government in 2000. Modi won the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 general elections. The BJP leader was one of the key litigants to have filed PIL in Patna High Court against Lalu, which later came to be known as fodder scam.

With the JD(U)-BJP combine was voted to power in Bihar in 2005, Modi became the deputy chief minister of the state, a post he held till June 2013 along with several other departments including finance.

At present, Modi is the tallest leader in state BJP. However, he could face a challenge from the new breed of leaders from the state unit such as Dr Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP state president) and Nityanand Rai (Union minister of state for home affairs).

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha