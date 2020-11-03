Addressing a rally in Araria for the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Modi also attacked the RJD-Congress-led 'Mahagathbandhan' and said that people have already rejected the "double Yuvraj" of 'jungle raj'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence that the BJP-JDU-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power in Bihar. Addressing a rally in Araria for the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Modi also attacked the RJD-Congress-led 'Mahagathbandhan' and said that people have already rejected the "double Yuvraj" of 'jungle raj'.

"Bihar has given a clear message, on the basis of the initial information we're getting, that the state is set to re-elect the NDA government. Voters here have decided they'll take the state to newer heights," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also took a dig at the Congress party over numbers in Parliament. He said that the Grand Old Party has reached a stage "where they don't even have a total of 100 seats in parliament."

"Some people have a problem... they say 'why does Modi win elections?'... Modi wins elections because he works to resolve the issues of all the (poor) mothers and sisters... That's why they bless Modi... This son has dedicated his life for the poor," the Prime Minister said.

The prime minister said that there are some people who want your votes but don't want you to chant "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram".

"One group says- 'Don't chant- 'Bharat Mata ki jai', other one says it gives them a headache. Now, they've come together to seek votes from the people of Bihar. They don't want you to chat 'Jai Sri Ram'."

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma