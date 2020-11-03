In his letter to PM Modi, Tejashwi Yadav complained about the "step-motherly treatment to Bihar and denial of special status and special package promised to the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and complained about the "step-motherly treatment to the state and denial of special status and special package. In his letter, the RJD leader asked PM Modi about the special package which he had announced in 2015.

"...how long will Bihar be deprived of the special status category in the name of rules and legal obstructions. Cannot the rules and laws be amended for Bihar, which has given 39 MPs out of 40 to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)?," Tejashwi wrote.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी, समस्त बिहारवासी पुनः आपके बिहार आगमन पर हार्दिक अभिनंदन करते है।



आपके नाम एक पत्र लिखा है। आशा करते है कि आप बिहारवासियों से विगत 6 वर्षों में किए गए वादों को भूले नहीं होंगे एवं उन्हें पूरा करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/PvismpqUB9 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 3, 2020

The letter comes ahead of PM Modi's rallies in the run-up to the third phase of Bihar Assembly elections and on the day of voting for the second phase. Yadav also raised the issue of Bihar migrant labourers, who were forced to walk hundreds of kilometres to reach their homes during the lockdown.

"Who is responsible for the deaths of migrant returnees during their journey back home. Why were not timely steps taken for ferrying students from Bihar stuck in Kota back when the Centre operated special flights to fly back people stuck abroad?" Tejashwi Yadav wrote.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken an apparent dig at Tejashwi Yadav and called him a "Yuvraj of Jungle Raj". Tejashwi was quick to hit back, saying he would not resort to personal attacks and continue to raise core issues like unemployment, farmer crisis and migration among others.

