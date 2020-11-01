Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Yadav held his first rally in Sitamarhi at 10:05 am while the last rally was conducted in Vaishali at 4:45 pm.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav has set a new record in Indian politics after he held 19 back-to-back rallies in poll-bound Bihar on Saturday. With this, Tejashwi has broken the record of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav who held 16 public meetings in a day.

The RJD leader, who Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate, held his first rally in Sitamarhi at 10:05 am while the last rally was conducted in Vaishali at 4:45 pm. These rallies were conducted in six districts of Bihar that will go to polls on November 3.

"The strong enthusiasm within the youths for change is a witness that this bureaucratic government is going to end and the people's government is coming in Bihar," the RJD leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

Tejashwi holds nearly 12-16 public rallies in Bihar daily, leaving no stone unturned to gather support for the Mahagathbandhan. On the other hand, his rival and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar addresses three to five rallies a day.

While the JD(U)-BJP alliance has constantly attacked the RJD and has called Tejashwi 'jungle ka Yuvraj', the junior Yadav seems confident of his victory in Bihar and claims that people across the state are tired of Nitish Kumar.

"The crowd at our rallies show that people are not just angry with Nitish Kumar but they hate him now, this is the level of their angst. Keeping aside caste, creed, class and religion, people are contesting Bihar Elections now on the issue of unemployment," Tejashwi had while attacking Kumar during a rally.

"It seems that he has become energyless from the kind of boring, meaningless speeches and things he is doing. Nitish Kumar is tired now and he is no longer able to manage Bihar," he added.

The three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is underway. The polling for the second phase will be held on November 3 in which 94 constituencies will go to polls. The result for the 243 assembly constituencies will be declared by the Election Commission on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma