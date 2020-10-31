Patna | Jagran News Desk: Supaul is one of the 94 assembly constituencies of Bihar which will go to polls in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. This year, the Supaul Vidhan Sabha Constituency will witness a triangular contest between the Janata Dal-United, Congress and the Lok Janshakti Party.

Over the last six decades, the Supaul Vidhan Sabha Constituency has been a JD(U) bastion and the party has once again decided to repose its faith in sitting MLA Bijendra Prasad Yadav. Yadav, who is a senior JD(U) leader, enjoys the trust of party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Supaul, a stronghold for the JD(U)

Bijendra Prasad Yadav had contested from this seat in 1990 as Janata Dal candidate and won. He managed to retain the seat in 1995 Bihar Assembly Elections too. After Lalu Prasad Yadav formed the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Yadav remained loyal to JD(U) and managed to hold control in Bihar Assembly Elections 2000.

Yadav subsequently won from this seat in 2005 and 2010 assembly polls. In Bihar Assembly Elections 2015, when the JD(U) parted its ways with the NDA and formed a Grand Alliance with the RJD and Congress, Yadav managed to retain control in Supaul when he defeated BJP's Kishor Kumar. While Yadav received over 82,000 votes, his opponent Kumar managed to get only 44,000 votes.

Looking at his whopping success in 2015, the JD(U), which is contesting the polls with the BJP, has once again decided to repose faith in Yadav. This year, Yadav will be up against Congress' Minnauttallah Rahmani and LJP's Prabhash Chandra Mandal.

Whether Yadav will be able to retain this seat or not, will be decided on November 3 when Supaul will go to polls. His faith will be announced on November 10 when the results for the much-awaited Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are declared by Election Commission.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma