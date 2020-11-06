Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The third phase of the state polls are important for both the BJP-JD(U) alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be held on Saturday. The third phase of the polls is crucial for the BJP-JD(U) which is trying to avert the anti-incumbency factor and retain in the power in the state.

Apart from the NDA alliance, the states are also high for the RJD-led Grand Alliance which is trying to dethrone Nitish Kumar and return to the power in the state. In the third phase of polling, the fate of the Assembly Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet will be decided.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who is the Speaker of Bihar Assembly, is seeking reelection from Sarairanjan assembly seat. Known for his closeness with Nitish Kumar, Chaudhary is considered to be the number 2 in the Bihar government and would look to complete his hat-trick in Sarairanjan in 2020.

Apart from Chaudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav would also look to retain the Supaul seat for the JD(U). Supaul has been JD(U) bastion and Yadav has been winning from here since 1990.

Meanwhile, BJP's Pramod Kumar, who holds the ministerial portfolio of Art, culture and youth affairs, will eye his fifth win from Motihari assembly seat. Motihari is BJP stronghold and Kumar will lock horns with RJD's Om Prakash Choudhary in here.

Other ministers who are in the fray are JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar), Bima Bharti (Rupauli), Ramesh Rishideo (Singheshwar), Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur) and Firoz Ahmed (Sikta). Three ministers from the BJP -- Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Binod Narayan Jha (Benipatti) and Krishnakumar Rishi (Banmankhi) -- are also in the fray in this phase of polling.

The third phase of the polling will also be important for the Grand Alliance as several Muslim, Yadav and SC and STs seats will go to polls that can decide who will form the next government in the state.

Another candidate who will be keenly watched is Subhashini Yadav, the daughter of veteran socialist leader and chief of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Sharad Yadav. Subhashini will try her luck from the Bihariganj assembly seat in Madhepura district on a Congress ticket.

In the third phase of elections, 78 Vidhan Sabha Consitutencies across 15 districts will go to polls and around 2.34 crore voters will decide the fates of 1204 candidates. Interestingly, five of the 15 districts that will go to polls on Saturday are in Bihar's top ten coronavirus-hit districts.

For the third and final phase of the polling, the JD(U) has fielded 24 candidates, BJP 19, RJD 20, Congress 10 and other smaller regional parties have put up just five candidates.

Like the first two phases, COVID-19 protocols will be followed on Saturday and the voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm, except in the Naxal-affected regions.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was held on October 28 while the second phase of polling was conducted on November 3. The results will be declared on November 10.

