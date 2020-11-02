Bihar Elections 2020 Siwan Constituency: This year, the main contenders are BJP’s Om Prakash Yadav and Awadh Bihari Chaudhary from the RJD, while the RLSP is staking its repute on Abdul Rizwan Ansari.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is going to be held on November 3. Voting will be held in Siwan along with 93 constituencies in the second phase of elections. This year, Siwan will be witnessing a main contest between the BJP and RJD. This seat is a stronghold of the BJP, where the saffron party is winning from 2005 and seeking a fourth term in Siwan.

This year, the main contenders are BJP’s Om Prakash Yadav and Awadh Bihari Chaudhary from the RJD, while the RLSP is staking its repute on Abdul Rizwan Ansari. The constituency’s electorate strength this year is 311,024 comprising nearly 148,000 men, 163,019 women and six people belonging to the third gender.

In 2015, the elections in Siwan witnessed a close battle between the current allies JD(U) and BJP. While JD(U) fielded Bablu Prasad, the BJP’s Vyas Deo successfully contested the elections and won by a margin of 3,534 votes securing 55,156 votes in total and a vote share of 35.02 per cent whereas Bablu garnered over 51,000 votes and a vote share of 32.78 per cent.

The voter turnout in 2015 stood at 56.08 per cent out of an electorate strength of 280,805.

The BJP has won Siwan thrice - in 2005, 2010 and 2015 assembly elections. The BJP and JD(U) contested as allies in 2005 and 2010. But both parties fought the 2015 election as immediate rivals and JD(U) in alliance with RJD and Congress.

While BJP is seeking its fourth term on the seat, the RJD is eyeing to take hold of the Siwan assembly seat. The voting for the second phase will start at 7 am on November 3, while it will end at 6 pm. The results for the elections will be declared on November 10. In the first phase of elections, over 53 per cent of voter turnout was recorded across 71 assembly constituency seats in Bihar.

