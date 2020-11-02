New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Sitamarhi Assembly Constituency is one of the 94 seats which will go to polls on November 3 in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The constituency is currently represented by Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Sunil Kumar.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Kumar had secured 81,557 votes to win the constituency seat with a margin of nine per cent against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sunil Kumar Alias Pintu. Kumar’s victory with a significant margin was historic because Sitamarhi was a stronghold of BJP since 2003.

Here’s all you need to know about Sitamarhi Assembly Constituency:

A total of 12 candidates are in the ray on this seat this year. BJP has tried to infuse excitement among its workers by fielding Mithilesh Kumar. Media reports suggest that Muslims and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are likely to vote for Sunil Kumar, while the upper caste may favour Mithilesh.

According to the 2011 census, the constituency has a population of 4,32,660. Over two-and-a-half lakh people had casted their ballot in the 2015 Assembly Elections, of which over 1,38,000 were male. Some of the prominent issues in this election are: Construction of overbridge on Mehsaul Railway Gumti; better drainage system; and Industrial development.

The first phase of Assembly Elections in Bihar on October 28 recorded over 55 per cent voter turnout. The polling for the second and third phases will be done on November 3 and 7 while the faith of the candidates will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja