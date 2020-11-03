Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: More than 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,463 candidates on Tuesday. For the second phase of voting, the poll body has established more than 41,000 polling stations in Bihar.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Voting for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections started at 7 am today on 94 assembly constituencies spread across 17 districts of the state. More than 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,463 candidates on Tuesday. For the second phase of voting, the poll body has established more than 41,000 polling stations in Bihar. Prominent contestants in the fray include RJD leader and Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav who is recontesting the Raghopur seat and his brother Tej Pratap in the fray on Hassanpur seat.

Other prominent faces in the fray are RJD leaders Alok Kumar Mehta, Shailesh Kumar from Bihpur, former parliamentarian Anand Mohan's son Chetan Anand from Sheohar, former parliamentarian Rama Singh's wife Beena Singh from Mahnar and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv from Bankipur.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Second Phase of Polling:

11:35 am: Not just the country, Bihar is giving a message to the world. In COVID times, people are coming out in huge numbers to vote. This is democracy's power & every Bihari's devotion to it. Think tanks around the world will evaluate how deeply democracy is entrenched in Indian minds: PM

11:30 am: Voting for the second phase of Bihar Elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls: PM Narendra Modi at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district

11:20 am: "Chirag Paswan stays in Delhi, he isn't aware of ground realities. He wears nice clothes & belongs to 5-star culture. He doesn't know ground realities," says JDU's Parsa candidate Chandrika Rai on Paswan's statement that 'Nitish Kumar won't become CM again.

11:15 am: Chandrika Rai - father-in-law of RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav & JDU candidate from Parsa - votes in Chhapra. "Hollow promises are meaningless. If it was so easy to give 10 lakh govt jobs then everyone would make such promises, but it isn't easy," he says on RJD's poll promise.

11:10 am: Numbers to remember for the second phase of polling in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

11:00 am: RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav writes to PM Modi. In his letter, Tejashwi attacked the ruling government and accused them of doing step-motherly treatment to the people of Bihar. Read Full story here.

10:45 am: Technical glitch detected in VVPAT at polling booth no. 201 at Salaha Chandan village on Fuhia Ghat in Samastipur during voting for the second phase of Bihar polls. Election Commission's technical team goes to the polling booth in a boat.

#WATCH | "'Mahagathbandhan' is winning everywhere, we have the whole report... people of Bihar are giving us the report," says RJD leader and former CM Rabri Devi.



10:05 am: Polling percentage at 8.05% in the second phase of Bihar Elections 2020 till 9 am: Chief Electoral Officer(CEO), Bihar

10:00 am: MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote at a polling booth in Karanpura, Hajipur assembly constituency.

9:50 am: Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar casts his vote in the second phase of Bihar Polls, at a government school in Digha. "Everyone should come to cast his/her vote," says Nitish Kumar.

9:45 am: Voting for 2nd phase of Bihar Elections underway at polling booth no. 49 at St Joseph School in Rajendra Nagar, Patna. A local at the polling booth says, "We've been waiting for our turn to cast our vote, but Sushil ji just came, cast his vote & left. He's a VVIP.”

9:35 am: I appeal to people to take part in this festival of democracy. I am confident people will bring change with the power of their vote: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

9:30 am: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav who is contesting from the Hasanpur seat in the Bihar assembly elections, says, "The public wants a change in Bihar. I appeal to people to cast their vote.

9:20 am: RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi arrive at polling booth number 160 in Patna to cast their vote in the 2nd phase of Bihar Elections. "There is need for change and development in Bihar," says Rabri Devi, former Bihar CM and RJD leader.

9:10 am: The poll opened at 7 am but the time for its conclusion has been extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise in the last hour.

9:00 am: A police personnel assists a senior citizen voter who arrived to cast her vote in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections

8:35 am: BJP is aiming to complete its fourth straight win in Siwan Assembly constituency. The main contest will be between BJP’s Om Prakash Yadav and Awadh Bihari Chaudhary from the RJD. Read here to know more about Siwan.

8:20 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday encouraged voters to come out in large numbers following COVID-19 guidelines to cast their votes as polling began for phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections.

8:10 am: JD(U)'s Shrawon Kumar is seeking his sixth term on Nalanda assembly constituency seat, where Congres is challenging his incumbency. Read the full story here.

8:00 am: A girl arrived at a polling booth in Patna with her grandmother on cycle to cast vote in the 2nd phase of Bihar Elections. "I've come here with my grandmother. I'll be voting for the first time. I hope we'll have more employment opportunities for youth now," says the girl

7:50 am: People follow social distancing norms while queuing up at a polling station in Bihar's capital Patna to cast their vote for the second phase of elections.

7:40 am: Want to know more about Bihar's mystic land of dons, polls and power, 'Madhepur'. Read here.

7:35 am: Ahead of casting his vote, Chirag Paswan said that Nitish Kumar will never become the CM of Bihar again. Read Full Story Here.

7:30 am: Lok Janshakti Party supremo Chirag Paswan casts his vote at a polling station in Khagaria.

7:20 am: I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing mask: Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi after casting his vote at polling booth no.49 at St Joseph High School in Rajendra Nagar, Patna

7:12 am: Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan cast his vote for 2nd phase of Bihar Elections, at the polling booth at government school in Digha, Patna. He says, "I appeal to the people to participate in election in large numbers. I hope that voting percentage will be more than previous time".

7:05 am: Voting begins for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts.

7:00 am: Voters maintain social distancing as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of Bihar Elections. Visuals from booth number 24 of Raghopur Assembly constituency.

6:55 am: Visuals from St Joseph High School in Rajendra Nagar that has been designated as polling booth number 49.

6:50 am: Sanitisation work being done at a government school in Digha that has been designated as a polling booth for the second phase of Bihar Polls. Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will cast their votes here.

6:45 am: All preparations made at the polling booths in the state as voting for the second phase of Bihar Elections to be held today. Visuals from a polling booth number 138 in Samastipur

6:35 am: Preparations underway at polling booth number 8 in Khagaria.

6:25 am: "You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after Nov 10. I'll have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per vision document prepared by suggestions of 4 Lakh Biharis," Chirag Paswan, LJP

6:15 am: Mock poll underway at polling booth 103 in Raghopur assembly constituency of Vaishali. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting the state Assembly poll from this constituency. Voting for the second phase of Bihar Polls will be held on 94 seats across 17 districts today.

6 00 am: "In this tsunami of change people of Bihar will vote on agenda of 'Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Mehengai'. I'm sure they'll vote for us as they want a change in state, they want proactive & progressive govt. People of Bihar will vote for change", Tejashwi Yadav, RJD

Nine constituencies of Bihar's capital Patna are going to polls in this phase. Besides Patna, the other districts in the fray are West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Nalanda.

The ministers in the Bihar government whose fate would be sealed on November 3 are: Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav from Patna Sahib constituency, Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar from the Nalanda constituency, Ramsevak Singh from Hathua constituency and Rana Randhir Singh from Madhuban constituency.

