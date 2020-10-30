Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Sarairanjan Vidhan Sabha Constituency is one of the 94 seats which will go to polls on November 3 in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. This year, the Sarairanjan Vidhan Sabha Constituency will witness a triangular contest between the Janata Dal-United, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Speaker of the state assembly, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who is also the current MLA from the constituency, is contesting from Sarairanjan this year as a JD(U) candidate. Choudhary is considered to be a confidant of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and it was expected that he would succeed him as chief minister following the latter's resignation after the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

This year, a fierce clash is expected in Sarairanjan as Choudhary is pitted against RJD’s Arbind Kumar Sahni. To make the clash more exciting in Sarairanjan, the LJP, which was once a part of the NDA in Bihar, has field Abhash Kumar Jha as its candidate.

Here's all you need to know about the Sarairanjan Vidhan Sabha Constituency:

Over the years, the Sarairanjan Vidhan Sabha Constituency has seen some interesting battles between the RJD and the JD(U). From 2000 to 2010, the RJD had maintained a grip on this seat. However, the JD(U) made a return in 2010 when Vijay Kumar Choudhary defeated RJD’s Ramashraya Sahni by a margin of 17,557 votes.

Vijay Kumar Choudhary managed to retain the seat in 2015 Bihar polls when the JD(U) contested the elections along with the RJD and the Congress as a part of the Grand Alliance. In 2015, Choudhary defeated BJP’s Ranjeet Nirguni by a margin of more than 34,000 votes.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:

The three-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is underway. While the first phase of the polls was conducted on October 28, the second and third phase will be held on November 3 and 7 respectively. The result will be announced on November 10. This year, the JD(U) is contesting along with the BJP against the Grand Alliance, which includes the RJD, Congress and Left parties. Chirag Paswan’s LJP has added a twist in the clash after it parted its ways with the NDA due to ‘ideological differences’ with the JD(U). However, the LJP has said that it will not field candidates against the BJP, claiming that BJP-LJP alliance will form the government in Bihar after November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma