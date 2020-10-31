Bihar Elections 2020 Saharsa Constituency: Over the years, the Saharsa seat has been a stronghold for the BJP and several party stalwarts have contested from this seat.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is underway. While the polling for the first phase was done on October 28, the second and third phases will be conducted on November 3 and 7 respectively. In the second phase of Bihar Elections, 94 seats will go to polls.

One of the important seats that will go to polls in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is the Saharsa Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Over the years, the Saharsa seat has been a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several party stalwarts have contested from this seat.

In 2005, BJP’s Sanjeev Kumar Jha had contested from this seat and defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Shankar Prasad Tekriwal. The saffron party fielded Alok Ranjan Jha on this constituency in 2010 Bihar Assembly Elections and managed to retain this seat.

However, the RJD unexpectedly made a return in 2015 on this seat when it fielded party stalwart Arun Kumar Yadav who defeated Jha by a margin of over 39,000 votes. However, it should be noted that the RJD had contested the 2015 Bihar Elections along with the Janata Dal-United, Congress and the Left parties.

In Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, the RJD has fielded Lovely Anand, a former MP and the wife of strongman Anand Mohan. She will lock horns with BJP’s Alok Ranjan Jha.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:

The three-phased Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is underway across 243 assembly constituencies. The main contest this year is between JD(U) supremo and current Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav. However, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has added a twist in the battle as it has decided to contest the polls alone amid ‘ideological differences’ with the JD(U). Though the junior Paswan’s party has not fielded the candidates against the BJP, claiming that BJP-LJP alliance will form the government in Bihar after November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma