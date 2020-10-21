Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The party has promised to provide Rs 800 as honorary pension for the elderly and women in the state, and Rs 1,000 for those above 80 years of age, besides other such schemes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Congress party on Wednesday released their manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, scheduled to start from October 28. Releasing its manifesto, the Congress party tried to hit the chords of farmers and promised the waiver of Centre's new farm laws if voted to power.

In the manifesto, which is titled 'Badlav Patr', the grand old party has showered freebies to woo the voters in Bihar. The party has promised to provide Rs 800 as honorary pension for the elderly and women in the state, and Rs 1,000 for those above 80 years of age, besides other such schemes. The unveiling was attended by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Raj Babbar, Shaktisinh Gohil among others.

"Our 'Badlav Patr' talks about loan waiver, electricity bill waiver & increasing irrigation facilities for farmers. If our govt comes to power in Bihar, we'll reject NDA govt's Farm Laws by bringing separate state Farm Bills as we did in Punjab", Shaktisinh Gohil, Congress Leader said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Among other promises made by the Congress in its manifesto -- Badlav Patr --, the grand old party has promised, promotion of local arts such Madhubani, Khatwa artforms and Sujni. It also promised equal opportunities for women in Bihar and promotion of local businesses besides others.

The Congress is contesting polls in alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) under the umbrella of Mahagathbandhan. The party also announced budgetary promises for education in the poll-bound state.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is scheduled to be held in three phases. The voting for the first phase of the elections will take place on October 28, while the voting for the second phase of elections will be held on November 3. The voters will cast their votes for the third phase of elections on November 3. The results for the elections will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Talib Khan