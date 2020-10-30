Patna | Jagran News Desk: The Raghopur Vidhan Sabha Constituency, which will go to polls in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3, will see a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

A region dominated by Yadavs, the Raghopur Vidhan Sabha Constituency has been an RJD bastion over the years. From Lalu Prasad Yadav to Rabri Devi to Tejashwi Yadav, this seat has been dominated by several RJP stalwarts since 1995s.

This year, RJD supremo and Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi will once again contest from this seat. Tejashwi is sitting MLA from Raghopur and will be up against BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav, whom he had defeated in 2015 Bihar polls. The contest in Raghopur is expected to be fierce as the LJP, which has parted its ways with the NDA in Bihar, has fielded Rakesh Roshan as its candidate from the seat.

However, Tejashwi Yadav seems confident of his victory and has claimed that "the Grand Alliance will certainly form its government after the elections as a wave is clearly in its favour".

Raghopur, a traditional RJD bastion

The Raghopur Vidhan Sabha Constituency has been an RJD stronghold over the years. RJD founder and Tejashwi’s father Lalu Prasad Yadav had won from this seat 1995 and the party was able to retain this seat till 2010. However, BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav had managed to turn the tide in 2010 Bihar Assembly Election when he defeated Rabri Devi by a margin of 13,006 votes. Though the RJD had managed to reclaim this seat in 2015 but at that time BJP was fighting alone and the RJD was a member of the Grand Alliance which then also included the JD(U) and Congress.

Meanwhile, the three-phased Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is underway. The first phase of the polls was conducted on October 28 while the second phase will be held on November 3. The third phase will be conducted on November 7 and the faith of the candidates will be declared on November 10.

