Bihar Assembly polls will be one of the biggest elections globally to be held during the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Election Commission on Friday announced that the Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and Novemeber 7 and the counting of votes will be held on November 10.

Chief Election Commission, addressing the media, announced dates for the three phases which are as follows:

1st Phase

Issue of Notification: 1st October

Last Date of Notification: 8th October

Scrutiny of Nominations: 12th October

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 12th October

Polling: 28th October

Counting of Votes: 10th November

2nd Phase

Issue of Notification: 9th October

Last Date of Notification: 16th October

Scrutiny of Nominations: 17th October

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 19th October

Polling: 3rd November

Counting of Votes: 10th November

3rd Phase

Issue of Notification: 13th October

Last Date of Notification: 20th October

Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st October

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 23rd October

Polling: 7th November

Counting of Votes: 10th November

Announcing the poll schedule for the 243-member Bihar assembly, Arora said these will be one of the biggest elections globally to be held during the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

He said the world has changed significantly since the last elections which were held for Delhi assembly and the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a new normal in every aspect of our life.

He said the voting time will be extended by one hour and votes could be cast from 7 am till 6 pm, except for in the Left Wing Extremism-affect areas.

COVID-19 patients can vote in the last hour of the day, Arora said. He also said special protocols have been readied for voters who are COVID-positive patients.

The EC said 7 lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for Bihar polls.

Besides, postal ballot facility will be provided wherever required and requested. Social distancing norms will need to be followed at public gatherings during the poll campaign.

Arora further said anyone using social media for mischievous purposes, such as for flaring communal tension, during elections will have to face consequences, while hate speech will be also dealt with harshly by the Election Commission.

He said the number of phases for 243-member Bihar assembly polls has been reduced keeping in mind security arrangements and festive season, among other factors.

Voting for the first phase on October 28 will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta