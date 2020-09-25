Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The results for the elections will be announced on November 10, the EC said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission on Friday announced the dates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The Election Commission announced that the election in Bihar will be conducted in three phases.

According to the dates announced by the Election Commission, voting will be held on October 28 in the first phase of the election, while in the second phase, voters in Bihar will cast their votes on November. Under the third phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, the voting will be held on November 7 across the state. The results for the elections will be announced on November 10, the EC said.

"Assembly elections in Bihar will be conducted in three phases. In the first phase 71 constituencies in 16 districts will go for polls, it will be held in approximately 31,000 polling stations. In the second phase, 94 Assembly constituencies in 17 districts will go for polls, with around 42 thousand polling stations. In the third phase, 78 constituencies in 15 districts, it will have approximately 33.5 thousand polling stations," Cheif Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.

The CEC also said that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force with the announcement of the poll dates. "The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines," he said.

Important Dates to know ahead of Bohar Assembly Elections 2020:

1st Phase

Issue of Notification: 1st October

Last Date of Notification: 8th October

Scrutiny of Nominations: 12th October

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 12th October

Polling: 28th October

Counting of Votes: 10th November

2nd Phase

Issue of Notification: 9th October

Last Date of Notification: 16th October

Scrutiny of Nominations: 17th October

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 19th October

Polling: 3rd November

Counting of Votes: 10th November

3rd Phase

Issue of Notification: 13th October

Last Date of Notification: 20th October

Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st October

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 23rd October

Polling: 7th November

Counting of Votes: 10th November

