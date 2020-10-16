Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pitch for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by addressing 12 rallies in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a dozen of rallies in poll-bound Bihar and pitch for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Prime Minister will address his first set of rallies in the state on October 23 in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur, confirmed senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Notably, Sasaram and Gaya will head to polls during the first phase of Assembly Elections in the state on October 28.

Here's the complete schedule of PM Modi's rallies in poll-bound Bihar:

October 23: Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur

October 28: Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna

November 1: Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur

November 3: West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria

The upcoming Assembly Elections in Bihar will be important for the BJP, which had lost the Delhi elections earlier in the year. The Bihar Polls will be held in 3 phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7 -- while the results will be announced on November 10.

The BJP will contest the upcoming elections on 121 seats while Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United will fight on 122 seats. The BJP will give seven seats to the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota while the JD(U) will adjust Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) from its quota.

BJP slams Chirag Paswan

The BJP on Friday slammed Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and accused him of trying to create confusion by harping on his equations with senior leaders of the saffron party.

"We want to make it clear that we have no relations (with LJP), and we do not like this politics of spreading confusion," BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also slammed Paswan and said that the LJP left the NDA as it wanted more seats than what the BJP was willing to give.

"LJP was asking for more seats than what we wanted to give, so the matter broke down. Nowadays, some leaders of LJP are spreading rumours and asking why did the Prime Minister and Amit Shah not stop LJP from leaving NDA," said Sushil Kumar Modi.

"Who are they to question Union Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi? Also, if the LJP is opposing Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of Bihar, then it means that they are against both Modi and Shah," he further said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma