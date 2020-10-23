Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: PM Modi, who was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said, "Everyone was waiting for Article 370 to be repealed but these people are saying that they will overturn the decision once they are voted to power."

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed his first rally in Bihar for next week's Assembly elections. During his rally in Sasaram, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition and accused them of "insulting" Bihar's martyrs by saying that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi, who was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said, "Everyone was waiting for Article 370 to be repealed but these people are saying that they will overturn the decision once they are voted to power."

"The NDA government abrogated Article 370. These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. After making such statements they dare to ask for votes from Bihar? Is this not an insult of Bihar, the state which sends its sons and daughters to the borders to protect the country?" he asked.

Interestingly, the prime minister made the remarks with Nitish Kumar, who was also opposed to the move, sitting beside him. Nitish Kumar's JDU had even opposed the Modi government's decision to scrap Article 370 and divide Kashmir into two parts in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

However, soon after the law was passed, the JDU changed its stand and said that the only reason to oppose it was that it was not consulted by the government on the issue.

In his address, the prime minister also slammed the Opposition for making Bihar a "BIMARU" (acronym to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh) state and alleged poor law and order in the state under RJD rule.

The prime minister is scheduled to address two more rallies in Dehri-on Sone and Bhagalpur later in the day.

PM Modi's BJP is contesting the Bihar Assembly elections in coalition with CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU), while the Congress has joined hands with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal and a few other parties to take on the ruling NDA coalition.

The elections for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in three phases with the first phase beginning on October 28. As many as 71 seats will go to polls in the first phase. The results will be declared on November 9, 2020.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma