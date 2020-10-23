Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will join the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 campaign and address public rallies in support of their respective alliances as electioneering for the first phase of votes reaches its final week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will join the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 campaign and address public rallies in support of their respective alliances as electioneering for the first phase of votes reaches its final week. While Prime Minister Modi will address three rallies in Dehri-on Sone, Gaya and Bhagalpur, Rahul Gandhi will seek votes for the Grand Alliance in Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also likely to share the dais with PM Modi at his rallies in Dehri and Bhagalpur. His rival and Grand Alliance's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD is also likely to join Rahul Gandhi in Hisua.

"Tomorrow I will get an opportunity to be with my brothers and sisters from Bihar. I will address rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. During this time, I will put the development agenda of the NDA in front of the people and ask for blessings for their alliance," Modi tweeted on Thursday.

Ahead of PM Modi's rallies, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a salvo at the prime minister and asked him to tell the people of Bihar why the state lagged behind in several areas despite having a BJP-NDA government.

"Hope the Prime Minister will today tell the people why Bihar is placed at the lowest level of the national average in several areas like education, health, jobs, employment, agriculture and industry despite the JDU-BJP government in the state for the last 15 years? Bihar gave the NDA 39 of the 40 MPs yet what did the NDA give to the state except for the unemployment?" Tejashwi wrote on Twitter.

NDA vs the Grand Alliance fight in Bihar

PM Modi's BJP is contesting the Bihar Assembly elections in coalition with CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU), while the Congress has joined hands with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal and a few other parties to take on the ruling NDA coalition.

The elections for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in three phases with the first phase beginning on October 28. As many as 71 seats will go to polls in the first phase. The results will be declared on November 9, 2020.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma