JD(U) will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha from its quota while the BJP will allot seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The BJP and JD(U) on Tuesday announced the seat-sharing deal finalised for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with Nitish Kumar's party contesting on 122 seats while the saffron party getting the remaining 121 seats.

Announcing the seat-sharing formula, Kumar said that his party will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha from its quota while the BJP will allot six seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party under their quota.

The announcement comes after Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshankti Party on Sunday announced its decision to leave the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, saying it cannot accept Kumar's leadership.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, meanwhile, said that while the party respects LJP and Ram Vilas Paswan, but it wanted to clear that Kumar was the was leader of NDA in Bihar.

The LJP, which has been publicly expressing its displeasure over Nitish Kumar's governance, has announced that it will field candidates against the JD(U), but will continue to support the BJP.

On Monday, LJP President Chirag Paswan said that anti-incumbency against Nitish Kumar's 15-year-old rule in Bihar is stronger than what Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD regime faced in 2005. He also said people of Bihar have decided they do not want to see Kumar to return as chief minister and alleged that the JD(U) leader's sole focus was continuing at the helm, rather than working for the state's welfare.

Kumar has been Bihar's chief minister since 2005, except for a brief period after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he installed Jitan Ram Manjhi at the helm after the JD(U) was routed in the general elections. Before Kumar, RJD had ruled the state for 15 years.

The BJP, the principal member of the NDA, has already projected the JD(U) president as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate for the polls, scheduled to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results are expected on November 10.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta