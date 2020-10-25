Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The LJP has attacked Nitish Kumar on several occasions and claimed that there is an anti-incumbency wave against the JD(U) in Bihar.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday made a shocking statement and said that Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar will be 'put behind bars' if his party comes to power. Addressing a rally in Dumraon, Chirag launched a series of attacks on Nitish and raised questions over his handling of affairs in the state.

"Nitish Kumar and his officers will be behind bars if we come to power. Alcohol ban in Bihar has failed. Illicit liquor is widely being sold and Nitish Kumar is receiving kickbacks," news agency ANI quoted Paswan as saying.

The LJP has attacked the Janata Dal-United on several occasions and claimed that Nitish Kumar has failed to fulfil the expectations of the people in Bihar.

The LJP, which was a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has decided to contest the upcoming election in Bihar alone. However, it has decided not to field candidates against the BJP. Recently, the junior Paswan had also pledged support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling himself "Modi's Hanuman".

Meanwhile, the junior Paswan on Sunday sought votes from BJP supporters for a "Nitish-free government". "I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement #Bihar1stBihari1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a #Nitish-free government," he tweeted in Hindi on Sunday.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be held in three phases. The first phase will be held on October 28 on 71 constituencies. The second and third phases will be held on November 3 and November 7 respectively while the result will be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma