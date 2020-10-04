While the JD(U) will contest on 122 seats, the BJP will field candidates from the remaining 121 seats in the 243-seat state assembly.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: After days of deliberations and negotiations, the BJP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) have reportedly finalised the seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly polls, scheduled to be held later this month.

According to reports, the two allies have agreed upon a 50:50 seat-sharing formula. While the JD(U) will contest on 122 seats, the BJP will field candidates from the remaining 121 seats in the 243-seat state assembly. Moreover, Kumar will accommodate Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha within its quota, the BJP will give seats to Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party from its share if they remain in the alliance.

Kumar is believed to have asked the BJP to take a call on LJP's role in the alliance. Paswans have been pushing the saffron party for a lion's share in the upcoming polls, contending that there is an "anti-incumbency wave against Nitish Kumar". Ram Vilas Paswan is currently hospitalised amnd underwent a heart surgery on Saturday while his son Chirag Paswan has been insisting on far greater number of seats than the JD(U) is willing to concede.

The LJP is likely to go ahead with the slogan “Modi se bair nahi, Nitish teri khair nahi.” While the Paswans have indicated that they will not move out of the alliance with the BJP, it has expressed its will to contest on 143 seats. Earlier, Chirag had asked members of the party's parliamentary board to prepare a list of 143 candidates and start campaigning in their respective constituencies.

Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the results will be announced on November 10.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hopes to win a fourth term with the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal of jailed former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, now led by his son Tejashwi Yadav, and the Congress - his partners in the last election - challenging him.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta