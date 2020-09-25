Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Election Commission has also decided to hold 65 pending by-elections to fill vacancies in various assemblies and one in Lok Sabha.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 at 12:30 pm. The Assembly elections for 243 seats in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

Along with the assembly polls, the Election Commission has also decided to hold 65 pending by-elections to fill vacancies in various assemblies and one in Lok Sabha. The bypolls were deferred due to excessive rains and the pandemic.

Here are the LIVE updates from the EC press conference:

1:14 pm: Announcement of Dates:

1st Phase

Issue of Notification: 1st October

Last Date of Notification: 8th October

Scrutiny of Nominations: 12th October

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 12th October

Polling: 28th October

Counting of Votes: 10th November

2nd Phase

Issue of Notification: 9th October

Last Date of Notification: 16th October

Scrutiny of Nominations: 17th October

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 19th October

Polling: 3rd November

Counting of Votes: 10th November

3rd Phase

Issue of Notification: 13th October

Last Date of Notification: 20th October

Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st October

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 23rd October

Polling: 7th November

Counting of Votes: 10th November

1:08 pm: Elections to be held in 3 phases. 1st phase - 71 seats in 16 districts (31,000 polling stations), 2nd phase - 94 constituencies in 17 districts (42,000 districts), 3rd phase - 78 seats in 15 districts (33,500 polling stations).

1:06 pm: Anybody who makes misuse of social media to foment trouble shall have to face consequences as per the law of the land: CEC Sunil Arora

1:04 pm: Social media platforms should make adequate arrangements to prevent misuse of their platform. If found violating orders action will be taken against them: CEC Sunil Arora

12:59 pm: Model code of conduct has come into immediate force with the announcement, says CEC Sunil Arora

12:55 pm: District election officers to identify grounds for physical campaigning and also ensure circles are marked on the ground to ensure social distancing: CEC Sunil Arora

12:52 pm: Covid-19 positive persons under home/institutional quarantine can cast vote at the last hour of the poll day, besides the option by postal ballot: CEC Sunil Arora

12:50 pm: Over 7 lakh hand sanitiser units, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh (pairs of) hand gloves arranged. For voters specifically, 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves arranged: CEC Sunil Arora

12:49 pm: With Covid showing no signs of abating, a way had to be found to balance democratic rights to choose representatives and making sincere efforts to protect health and safety of people: CEC Sunil Arora

12:48 pm: Polling time increased by one hour. It will now be held from 7 am to 6 pm. The timings will not be applicable in Naxal-hit areas.

12:45 pm: Number of voters per polling station cut to 1,000 to facilitate social distancing, says CEC. This will raise number of polling stations to over 1 lakh in 2020 from 65,337 in 2015 poll.

12:41 pm: RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the 2015 Assembly elections, followed by JDU (71), and BJP (53). However, BJP got the largest vote share (24.42 per cent), followed by RJD with 18.35 per cent and JDU (16.83 per cent).

12:38 pm: Bihar Assembly session expires on 29th November. The Assembly has 243 seats.

12:31 pm: ECI press conference begins

12:24 pm: The maximum number of voters at a polling station in Bihar has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,000.

12:08 pm: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking to postpone the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta