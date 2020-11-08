Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The exit polls on Saturday predicted that Mahagathbandhan will likely have an edge over the NDA.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Day after most of the exit polls predicted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) might struggle to retain power in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Sunday said that the saffron party and the Janata Dal-United will win enough seats to form the government again.

Expressing confidence that the BJP-JD(U) will form the government again, Islam highlighted the growth of the saffron party in Bihar and said that the party's vote share in the state increased from 10 per cent in 2005 to 23-24 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Attacking Lalu Prasad Yadav for misgovernance in Bihar during his rule, Islam said that the NDA will have "major victory as booth level reports show that the BJP-JD(U) alliance will be back in power".

"Bihar has around 12 crore voters and sample size of exit poll agencies are not very large so we are hopeful and very sure that on counting day, which is just 48 hours away, we will have landslide victory and NDA will easily form popular government in Bihar," Islam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 ended on Saturday, following which the exit poll results were out. Surprisingly, the exit polls predicted that Mahagathbandhan -- Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties -- have an edge over the NDA.

The Grand Alliance will likely win around 127 seats while the BJP-JD(U) alliance will emerge victorious on 101 seats, predicted the poll of exit polls, adding that the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and other regional parties will bag around 10 seats.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7. The faith of the candidates will be declared by the Election Commission on November 10.

