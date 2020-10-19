Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Nawada Constituency: This seat has been dominated by the families of RJD's Rajavallabh Yadav and JD(U)'s Kaushal Yadav over the last three decades.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: With just days left before the beginning of the much-awaited Assembly Election in Bihar, political parties have geared up their preparations, leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters in the state. The Bihar Assembly Election will begin from October 28. Around 71 constituencies will go into polls in the first phase of the polls in Bihar.

Nawada Vidhan Sabha Constituency is one of the constituencies that will go into polls in the first of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Over the last three decades, the Nawada seat has been dominated by the families of former MLA and Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Rajavallabh Yadav and sitting MLA and Janata Dal-United leader Kaushal Yadav.

RJD's Rajavallabh Yadav had won from Nawada in 2015 Bihar Assembly Election by defeating Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's (RLSP) Indradeo Prasad by a margin of more than 16,000 votes. However, Yadav was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 in a rape case, following which his membership was cancelled.

Later, JD(U) candidates Kaushal Yadav contested from this seat in the 2019 by-election and won against independent candidate Shravan Kushwaha. According to the data provided by the election commission, Yadav received 53,546 in the 2019 by-election in Nawada.

Looking at his success, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has once again decided to field Yadav from this seat for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election. This year, Yadav will be up against RJD's Vibha Devi, wife of Rajavallabh Yadav.

History of the Nawada Vidhan Sabha Constituency:

Over the last three decades, the families of Rajavallabh Yadav and Kaushal Yadav have dominated the Nawada seat. In 1995, Rajavallabh had won from this seat as an independent candidate. He contested the 2000 Bihar Assembly Election as an RJD candidate and defeated independent candidate Shatrughan Prasad Singh. However, Rajavallabh was defeated by JD(U)'s Purnima Yadav in 2005. Purnima also won from Nawada in 2010 Bihar Assembly Election.

About Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held from October 28 to November 7 in three phases. The result will be announced on November 10. This year, the main contest is between JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma