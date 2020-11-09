Madhubani, Bihar Election Results 2020: It is going to be a triangular contest between MLA and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Vikassheel Insaan Party's Suman Kumar Mahaseth, and Lok Janshakti Party's Arvind Kumar Panbey.

Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: The Madhubani Vidhan Sabha Constituency is one of the important assembly seats in Bihar. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on November 10.

Madhubani seat went to polls in the second phase of the three-phased state Assembly Elections 2020. This year, the Madhubani Vidhan Sabha Constituency saw a triangular contest between sitting MLA and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Vikassheel Insaan Party's Suman Kumar Mahaseth, and Lok Janshakti Party's Arvind Kumar Pandey.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was conducted in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The results will determine the faith of Nitish Kumar, who is seeking reelection.

During the 2015 Bihar assembly polls, Mahaseth had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramdeo Mahto. According to the data provided by the election commission, Mahaseth got a total of 76,823 votes while Mahto secured 69,516 votes. On the other hand, independent candidate Naiyar Azam secured 3,874 votes to finish in third place. The top three parties got 45.3%, 41.0% and 2.3% respectively.

The election commission had also said that the Madhubani assembly seat had 3,19,920 registered voters in 2015. Of the, 1,69,936 were male and 1,49,970 were female voters. 1.3% of the votes were cast for NOTA.

In 2010, Bihar Assembly elections, BJP's Ram Deo Mahto defeated RJD's Naiyar Azam by 588 votes.

Meanwhile, the exit polls, which were declared on November 7, have predicted that the Grand Alliance, which includes the RJD, Congress and other regional parties, will have an edge over the BJP-JD(U) alliance.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma