New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The electoral waters of on-going Bihar assembly polls are all set to sweep the floor of Phase-II polling on Tuesday, 3rd November. Among the acclaimed ‘VIP seats’ whose fate will be sealed in the EVMs, include Madhepura, the sorted turf of controversial Bihar politician Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav.

After floating his own political party, Jan Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP-L) right before the 2015 Bihar assembly polls, Pappu Yadav this time is contesting as Chief Ministerial candidate of Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA). The alliance has been forged by Yadav between his JAP-L, Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and few others.

A three-time former MP from Madhepura Lok Sabha seat, Pappu Yadav is fighting a battle of prestige this time in state assembly polls. The alliance he has floated against Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan is finding itself difficult to find relevance enough to save the deposits in most of the seats in the 243-member huge Bihar Assembly.

Pappu Yadav was first elected as an MLA from Madhepura, thirty years ago at the mere age of 22. A year after, he was elected into Loksabha from Madhepura Loksabha constituency. After that, under various party banners, Pappu Yadav won unabashedly up until 2009 when he had to spent some time behind bars after being a convict in Ajit Sarkar murder case. Yadav was acquitted by Patna High Court in 2013.

After his acquittal, Pappu Yadav was again elected to Loksabha from Madhepura in 2014 during the peak of the Modi wave on an RJD ticket. In 2019, in a huge psephological surprise, Pappu Yadav lost his deposit from Madhepura Loksabha seat to JDU's Dinesh Chandra Yadav and RJD's Sharad Yadav.

The third of the three-phased Assembly elections in Bihar is scheduled to be held on 7th November and the Election Commission will announce the results on November 10.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma