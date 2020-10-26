Bihar Elections 2020: Luv’s name appeared in the Congress’ second list of candidates for 49 seats. He has been pitted against BJP’s Nitin Naveen, a three-time MLA.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: After a short-lived film career, former Union minister and Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha’s actor-son Luv Sinha entered the political battleground and now faces a daunting challenge as he takes on a three-time sitting MLA.

The Congress has fielded the 37-year-old from the prestigious Bankipur seat under Patna Sahib Constituency, which has elected his father to the Lok Sabha twice in 2009 and 2014 on the BJP ticket.

Luv’s name appeared in the Congress’ second list of candidates for 49 seats. He has been pitted against BJP’s Nitin Naveen, a three-time MLA. Plurals party founder Pushpam Priya Choudhary is also contesting from the same seat.

Patna Sahib has been a BJP stronghold for close to 30 years now. Luv’s father Shatrughan Sinha had contested the parliamentary polls from Patna Sahib last year on the Congress ticket after being denied the ticket by the BJP but was defeated by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Luv, in a interview, said that he is not contesting from the Bankipur assembly seat to avenge his father's defeat from there in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but is fighting for the welfare of the people of Patna.

When asked why he chose Congress for his poll debut while he could have opted for a party like RJD which had a bigger presence in the state, Luv said: "It is not just me choosing the Congress, it is also the Congress choosing me."

The actor-turned-politician had also that he feels there is anti-incumbency factor against the sitting BJP MLA who had got the Bankipur seat in "virasat" (inheritance) as his father was also an MLA from the same seat.

Unlike his father, a Bollywood veteran, and his sister Sonakshi Sinha, who has starred in several hit films, Luv had a very short stint in the film industry. Making his debut with Sadiyaan (2010) co-starring Hema Malini, Rekha and Rishi Kapoor, he was last seen in J.P. Dutta’s war movie Paltan in 2018.

