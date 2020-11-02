Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Live Updates: The second phase of Bihar Assembly elections 2020 will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. As many as 98 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the second phase of Bihar elections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second phase of Bihar Assembly elections 2020 will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. As many as 98 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the second phase of Bihar elections. The electioneering for the second phase ended on Sunday and the NDA went all-in with as many as four rallies of PM Modi and several more by their CM face Nitish Kumar. During his campaign rallies, the prime minister once again played the same old dynasty card against the Congress and RJD, saying that "double Yuvraj" are trying to save their "respective thrones".

"On the one hand, there is development brought in by the double engine government of the NDA. On the other, there are this double-double Yuvraj with the sole agenda of saving their thrones," the prime minister said.

Below are the live updates:

07:45 am: What do I say if they are ignoring unemployment and basic facts and making personal attacks? If there is any shortcoming, they should criticize the leadership skills, policy decisions and ideology and not the individual. Bihar's 60 per cent population is youth, they want the votes of youth but not a youth leader: Tejashwi Yadav

07:30 am: "It is a double engine, not a double engine. Where was the double engine while bringing back the trapped workers in the lockdown?" Lalu Prasad asks.

