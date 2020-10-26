Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP chief JP Nadda will address rallies today as campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 ends. The voting on the 71 of the 243 seats will be held on October 28.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP chief JP Nadda will address rallies today as campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 ends. The voting on 71 of the 243 seats will be held on October 28. Meanwhile, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, who has openly vowed to oust Nitish Kumar, has promised to jail him in the "Saat Nishchay" scheme if his party comes to the power.

Below are the live updates:

07:55 am: An opinion poll by IANS ABP-CVoter has predicted NDA's return to power but with a twist. The opinion poll has shown the BJP bagging more seats than its ally JDU. Nearly 30 per cent of respondents want to see Nitish Kumar as CM, while 19 per cent has chosen Tejashwi Yadav.

07:45 am: This is Chirag Paswan’s promise to you. I have mentioned this in our party manifesto too. If the LJP government comes to power, we will probe all the corruption in '7 Nishchay', whether by an official or the Chief Minister. And all those found responsible will be jailed: LJP leader Chirag Paswan

