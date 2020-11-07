Follow Jagran English for all the live updates on the final phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha by-poll and more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The third and final phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is being held today. In the third phase, the voting will be held on 78 Assembly constituencies. As many as 1,204 candidates are in the fray in the final phase of Bihar Assembly elections. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Niraj Kumar Singh of the BJP, Sharad Yadav's daughter and Congress leader Subhashini Yadav are among the prominent faces in the fray. The voting for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha by-poll will also be held today. By-election was necessitated after the death of Valmiki Nagar MP Baidyanath Mahato of the JD-U.

Below are the live updates

07:50 am: People cast their votes in the third phase of #BiharElections; visuals from a polling station in Muzaffarpur.

A voter says, "I want our leader to work for the welfare of the country and society." pic.twitter.com/phBxr0p9PG — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

07:20 am: I request all voters to participate in this festival of democracy in large numbers and set a new voting record. However, it is necessary to wear masks and maintain social distancing: PM Narendra Modi

07:01 am: Voting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 begins on 78 seats.

Bihar: Voting begins for the third and final phase of #Biharpolls; visuals from polling booth no 149 in Saharsa. pic.twitter.com/VQOQ1qlN7g — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

06:50 am: The way people are connecting with 'Bihar first, Bihari first', I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitish Kumar Ji will never become the CM: Chirag Paswan, LJP chief

06:45 am: People queue up at polling booth number 195 and 196 in Kishanganj for the third and final phase of Bihar Polls.

#WATCH | Bihar: People queue up at polling booth number 195 and 196 in Kishanganj for the third and final phase of #BiharPolls. pic.twitter.com/pxC023Pj22 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

06:30 am: I appeal to everyone to participate in this festival of democracy & cast their votes. In this election, Bihar will take a decision on its future. Nitish ji is tired & he is unable to handle the state: Tejashwi Yadav

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma