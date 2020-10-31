Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Live Updates: The elections on 98 seats will be held in the second phase on November 3. Polling on the remaining 78 seats will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has accused the RJD of ignoring women and backward classes during their rule from 1990 to 2005. The Bihar CM also repeated his "lantern" jibe and said that the days of the lantern, also a symbol of RJD, are over now as every household in Bihar has electricity. "Earlier even cities did not have electricity, but now we have ended the lantern era and every household gets power now," he said while addressing an election rally in Parbatta.

"Everybody knows who says what and indulges is what kind of misdeeds. They (the Opposition) neither have the experience to work nor do they want to work. They just indulge in useless talks," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

7:45 am: Chirag Paswan – A Bihari who keeps ‘Modi at heart’ and power at tips

7:30 am: The Election Commission (EC) has ruled in favour of the BJP, saying that its promise of free Covid-19 vaccine to the people of Bihar in its election manifesto is not violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Assembly elections for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held between October 28 and November 7 in three phases. While the first phase polls on 71 seats were held on October 28, elections on 98 seats will be held in the second phase on November 3. Polling on the remaining 78 seats will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

