Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The third and final phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place on November 7 and the results are expected on November 10.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The electioneering for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 ended Thursday with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announcing his retirement from electoral politics after "this election". This is the first time Nitish, who is Bihar's second-longest serving chief minister after Krishna Singh, has spoken about his retirement from active politics. The announcement is seen by rivals as a last resort attempt to get a farewell victory. "Today is the last day of electioneering. Polling for the last phase will be held the day after tomorrow. And, this is my last election," an emotional Nitish said during his rally in Purnia district’s Dhamdaha constituency on Thursday. "Ant bhala to sab bhala (All is well if it ends well)," he added.

The third and final phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place on November 7 and the results are expected on November 10. Nitish Kumar's JDU is fighting the Bihar polls in alliance with the BJP and other smaller parties, while the Opposition RJD is fighting the elections in coalition with the Congress under the banner of 'Mahagathbandhan'. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is Opposition's CM face against Nitish Kumar.

Live Updates on Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

07:35 am: Congress has taken a "tired and retired" dig at Nitish Kumar after he apparently announced his retirement from electoral politics after Bihar polls.

07:30 am: "Nitish Kumar has finally accepted that he is tired and conceded defeat even before the results, something we have been saying for a long": Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar's 'last election' announcement.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma