Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The second and third phase of polling will be held on November 3 and 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: The much-awaited Bihar Assembly Election began on Wednesday with 71 seats going to polls. The first phase of polling, which was held amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, passed off peacefully and a voter turnout of 53.46 per cent was recorded till 6 pm.

The Bihar Assembly Election is seeing an interesting contest this year. JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar is seeking his fourth term and has formed a formidable alliance with the BJP. On the other hand, the Grand Alliance -- RJD, Congress and Left -- is looking to dethrone Nitish and regain the power in the state.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

8:21 am: Meanwhile, current chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar will hold several rallies in the state today.

8:01 am: Bihar Elections 2020: Voting for phase 1 ends, 53.46% voter turnout recorded till 6 pm amid Covid-19 pandemic

7:40 am: The first phase of polling ended with a voter turnout of 53.46 per cent.

