Patna | Jagran News Desk: Jitan Ram Manjhi is a key political figure and one of the tallest Dalit leaders in Bihar, who is famous for making U-turns. The Hindustani Awami Dal (HAM) founder, who rejoined the NDA in August this year, will be contesting from the Imamganj Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

This year, he will be up against RJD’s Uday Narayan Choudhary and LJP’s Shobha Sinha. Choudhary, who was a staunch supporter of the Nitish Kumar government, had lost to Manjhi in 2015 by a margin of 30,000 votes. Meanwhile, Sinha, the daughter-in-law of former Imamganj MLA Ramswaroop Paswan, is a BJP turncoat who is contesting the elections on an LJP ticket.

A look at Manjhi’s political career:

Manjhi joined the Congress in 1980 and became a minister in the Chandrashekhar Singh government. From the 1980s to 1990s, Manjhi served as a minister under several Congress Chief Ministers, rising through the ranks.

However, the low-profile leader lost the Assembly Elections in 1990. Immediately after losing the elections, Manjhi switched sides and joined the JD(U), becoming a key man of Lalu Prasad Yadav. In 1996, he joined the RJD after Yadav parted his ways with the JD(U). From 1996 to 2005, Manjhi served as a state minister under Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi.

Journey with the JD(U)

After the RJD lost the 2005 Assembly Elections in Bihar, Manjhi once again switched loyalties and joined Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). However, his name surfaced in a fake B.Ed. degree scam, following which he was asked to resign. Manjhi’s name was cleared in 2008 and he joined the Nitish Kumar government once again. After 2008, Manjhi slowly but steadily rose through the ranks in the JD(U) and became a key member of the party.

As Bihar’s Chief Minister

Following a spat with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014 Lok Sabha Election, the JD(U) left the NDA. Manjhi stayed with Nitish but badly lost the general elections in 2014. Following JD(U) performance in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Nitish Kumar resigned, making way for Manjhi to become the Chief Minister of the state. However, Manjhi was heavily criticised by the opposition and Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi called him a ‘dummy chief minister’. Manjhi, however, denied the charges and said he would continue to seek guidance from Kumar.

But Manjhi was forced to resign from his post after Nitish Kumar joined the Grand Alliance to defeat the BJP in 2015 Bihar Assembly Election. He later formed the Hindustani Awami Dal (HAM) and extended his support to the BJP. Though, he left the NDA once again after Nitish Kumar parted his ways with the Grand Alliance and rejoined the NDA.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma