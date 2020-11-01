Patna | Jagran News Desk: Shrawon Kumar, who is serving as the Minister of Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, is seeking a re-election from the Nalanda Vidhan Sabha Constituency for the sixth time as a Janata Dal-United candidate.

Known for his closeness with JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, Shrawon Kumar holds a firm grip in Nalanda, a seat from which he has been winning since 1995. Kumar had contested from Nalanda in 1995 as a candidate of Samata Party and won. He retained this seat in 2000 for Samata Party.

Following the merger of Samata Party with the JD(U), Kumar further strengthened his control in Nalanda and subsequently won from this seat in 2005 and 2010 Bihar Assembly Elections.

In 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Kumar once again contested from this seat and defeated BJP’s Kaushalendra Kumar. It should be noted that the JD(U) had contested 2015 assembly polls along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Left parties.

This year, Kumar is pitted against Congress’ Gunjan Patel. To make the contest more interesting, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which has parted its ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) amid ‘ideological differences’ with the JD(U), has fielded Ram Keshwar Prasad as its candidate in Nalanda.

However, Kumar seems sure of his victory in Nalanda and believes that the NDA alliance, which includes the JD(U), BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), will form the government in Bihar once again.

"The NDA government has done justice with development in the state which is our biggest strength. We didn’t do delay any plan for the development of Bihar which is why people across the state are supporting us," Kumar said, as reported by Dainik Jagran.

Meanwhile, the polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was done on October 28. The polling for the second and third phases will be done on November 3 and 7 while the faith of the candidates will be announced on November 10.

The JD(U) is contesting the polls with the BJP, HAM and VIP while the RJD has formed an alliance with the Congress and Left parties. The LJP, which is now led by Chirag Paswan, has added a twist in the battle and has fielded candidates against the JD(U). It calms that there’s an anti-incumbency wave against Nitish Kumar and the LJP-BJP alliance will form the government in Bihar after November 10.

