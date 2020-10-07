Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Janata Dal (United) (JDU) on Wednesday also released the list of 115 candidates, who will contest the upcoming Assembly Elections in Bihar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after its ally, BJP, released the list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) on Wednesday also released the list of 115 candidates, who will contest the upcoming Assembly Elections in Bihar.

As per the candidate list released by CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Chandrika Rai, the father-in-law of Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav, who recently joined the JDU, will contest the elections from Parsa Assembly constituency, while Lalan Paswan will be contesting the election from the Chenari constituency.

Check the complete list of 115 JD(U) candidates here:

The JD(U) and the BJP, which are contesting the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 together, had on Monday finalised the seat-sharing formula. While the JD(U) agreed to contest the Bihar polls on 122 seats, the BJP will be contesting the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on 121 seats of the total 243 Assembly seats.

The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has also decided to give 7 seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) from its quota. On the other hand, the BJP today announced that it has given 11 seats to Vikasshaleen Insaan Party (VIP) from its share of seats.

This year, the JD(U), BJP, HAM and new entrant VIP will be contesting the Bihar Assembly Elections together under the umbrella of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Earlier on Monday, the JD(U) had announced the names of 32 candidates for the first phase of polling in Bihar. Of the 32 candidates announced by the JD(U), the ruling party had given 6 seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM. The HAM will contest the polls in the first phase in Tekari, Barachatti, Makhdumpur, Kutumba, Sikandra and Imamganj.

The elections in Bihar this year will be a three-phase fair. The voting for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections will be held on October 28, while the voting for the second phase of elections will take place on November 3. The polling for the third phase will be held on November 7, and the results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be announced on November 10.

