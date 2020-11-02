New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after witnessing the first phase of polling, in which over 53 per cent of voter turnout was recorded, the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is all set to enter its second phase, polling for which will be held on November 3. A total of 94 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the second phase of elections, among which is Jale assembly constituency.

Situated under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat, represented by the BJP in the Parliament, the Jale assembly seat will be witnessing a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress party. Currently represented by BJP’s Jibesh Kumar Mishra in the state legislative assembly, in whom the saffron party has reposed its faith. Despite of at least 12 candidates in fray for the second phase of polls, Jibesh Kumar Mishra’s strongest opponent is Congress’ Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani, a controversial and vocal leader of the state, who has time and now opposed the central government’s decisions.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Jibesh Kumar Mishra had won the seat by defeating its current ally — JD(U) — party candidate, Rishi Mishra. Kumar won with a margin of 3.1 per cent securing 62059 votes against Rishi Mishra. The seat was earlier won by BJP’s Vijay Kumar Mishra by defeating RJD strongman Ramniwas Prasad, who had won on the seat twice in 2005 October and February.

The BJP is seeking its hat-trick on the seat, while the Congress is relying on RJD’s support to get over the line in this battle of the two largest parties in the country. The voting for the phase 2 elections will start at 7 am on November 3, while it will end at 6 pm, an hour later its usual time, as decided by the Election Commission of India in its new poll guidelines issued amid the coronavirus pandemic. The results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma