Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav said that PM Modi should have spoken on "real issues like unemployment and migrant crisis in Bihar".

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Tejashwi Yadav 'Yuvraj of jungle raj', the RJD chief on Thursday reacted by saying that the "prime minister can say anything". Taking a dig at PM Modi, Tejashwi Yadav, who is Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate, said that the prime minister should have spoken on "real issues like unemployment and migrant crisis in Bihar".

"PM Modi is the Prime Minister, he can say anything. I don't want to comment on it but when he came to Bihar he should have talked about a special package, jobs etc. People thought he will speak on these but he didn't," Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"It is the world's biggest party (BJP), they are using 30 helicopters...if their PM talks like this, the public knows everything. But he should have spoken on issues like poverty, factories, farmers, unemployment," he added.

PM Modi on Wednesday addressed multiple rallies in Bihar and listed out the JD(U)-BJP government's achievements, saying Mahagathbandhan is indulging in damaging Bihar.

Accusing the opposition of looting Bihar, PM Modi said that the NDA has taken a resolve to make Bihar self-reliant, adding that people of Bihar have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state.

"Just imagine, the amount that is being spent and schemes being launched to fight COVID-19, so if such a 'toli' (troop) comes in Bihar, what will happen to this fund? What else can people of Bihar expect from the 'Yuvraj' (prince) of 'Jungle Raj', given their past record? You know them better than I do," PM Modi had said.

The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 began on October 28 with 71 constituencies going to polls in the first phase. The second phase will be held on November 3 while the third one will be held on November 7. The results, meanwhile, will be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma