Patna | Jagran News Desk: Will Tej Pratap Yadav be able to end Janata Dal-United's unbeaten run in Hasanpur? The answer of this question will be answered on Tuesday when the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are held.

The Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha Constituency, which went to polls in the second phase of Bihar polls, is considered JD(U) bastion and party leader Raj Kumar Ray has a strong presence in this region. Looking at his influence, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on this high profile seat.

Tej, who was reportedly not happy with the top leadership of the RJD over being overshadowed, had contested the 2015 Bihar polls in Mahua. However, he has been fielded from Hasanpur this year because the RJD was reportedly feared that his marital dispute case with his wife Aishwarya can hamper his chances in Mahua.

Talking about Hasanpur, this seat is represented by JD(U) leader Raj Kumar Ray. Ray had first won from this seat in 2010 and had managed to retain his place in 2015. This year, he is pitted against Tej Pratap Yadav.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be declared on Tuesday. The election commission has informed that the counting of votes will begin at 8 am amid all necessary precautions in wake of the coronavirus crisis. The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma