New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Gopalganj Assembly Constituency is one of the 94 seats which will go to polls on November 3 in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Subhas Singh is locked in a contest with Congress' Asif Ghafoor, who is the grandson of Bihar's 13th Chief Minister Abdul Ghafoor.

In 2015, Singh had secured 78,491 votes to win the constituency seat with a margin of 2.9 per cent against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Reyazul Haque. That was the third time Singh had defeated Haque in the Bihar Assembly Elections. This year, he faces a stiff competition against Ghafoor. Meanwhile, the National Congress Party (NCP) has fielded Sikandar Ajam in Gopalganj.

Here's all you need to know about Gopalganj Assembly Constituency:

A total of 17 assembly elections have been held in Gopalganj, of which Congress has won 7 times, while BJP has won 3 times. The latter has decided to repose its faith in Singh this year owing to his whooping success in 2005, 2010, and 2015. Over 3 lakh voters will cast ballot in Gopalganj this year.

Earlier this month, unknown miscreants had pelted stones at the convoy of Subhas Singh at Hardiya Village. Two BJP workers had sustained injuries in the incident and two people were later arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack, as per a report by The Times of India.

The first phase of Assembly Elections in Bihar on October 28 recorded over 55 per cent voter turnout. The polling for the second and third phases will be done on November 3 and 7 while the faith of the candidates will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja