New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 started today at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm except in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas so that COVID-19 patients can vote in the last hour of the day. Over 2 crore voters will decide the fate 1,066 candidates on the 71 assembly constituencies across the state.

Among the 71 seats, the opposition RJD is contesting on 42 seats, while its other allies in the Mahagathbandhan -- Congress and CPI(ML) -- are contesting on 21 and eight seats respectively. Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and its ally BJP are contesting 35 and 29 seats respectively while other NDA partners, HAM (S) and VIP, are contesting six seats and one seat respectively.

8:55 am: Voting at polling booth no. 170 in Jehanabad delayed after a glitch was detected in EVM.

8:47 am: Visuals of voters queuing up outside booth number 43 in Paliganj and undergoing temperature check.

8:43 am: Voting for the first phase of polls underway in Munger district. Visuals from Polling Booths in Munger. "We've made comprehensive arrangements for polling at all booths. We've increased the number of booths & they've maximum 1000 voters to avoid crowding," Munger DM Rajesh Meena said as quoted by ANI.





8:40 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urges the people of Bihar to vote for 'justice, farmer, migrant workers and employment', and exhorts voters to choose Grand Alliance.

8:30 am: BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda reminded voters to adhere to COVID-19 protocols while exercising their right to vote for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

"I appeal to all voters to participate in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID-19" he tweeted.

8:20 am: Voting for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is underway across the 71 constituency seats. Visuals from a polling station in Arrah.

8:10 am: Union Minister Giriraj Singh casts his vote at a polling station in Lakhisarai. Earlier he visited a temple and urged the people to exercise their right to vote in large numbers.

8:00 am: "I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID-19", PM Narendra Modi tweeted this morning.

7:55 am: "We have taken all security measures in every polling booths. Adequate security forces have been deployed. COVID-19 measures have also been taken in all the booths": Rakesh Rathi, IG Magadh said as quoted by ANI.

7:50 am: Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, 1.12 crore are male, 1.01 crore female and 599 are categorised as the third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

7:30 am: Sanitisation work underway at polling booth number 56 and 5787 in Munger district. Social distancing followed by people. WATCH

#WATCH | Bihar: Sanitization underway at polling booth number 56 and 57 in Munger; people queue up at the polling booth while maintaining social distancing.



Polling for the first phase of #BiharElections is underway. pic.twitter.com/6htG2XLUcZ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

7:22 am: Union Minister Giriraj Singh visited a temple in Barahiya in Lakhisarai and urged the people of the state to exercise their right to vote in maximum numbers. "Election is the biggest festival of democracy. I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote," he said as quoted by ANI.

7:13 am: Ahead of the start of the voting for the first phase of polling, two IED recovered and defused by CRPF from Aurangabad's Dhibra area.

7:03 am: Problem detected in an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling station in Lakhisarai.

7:00 am: Voting commences across 71 constituency seats for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections.

6:55 am: Volunteers deployed on polling duties can be seen wearing face masks and gloves.

6:52 am: The Election Commission has made special arrangements for the voting process in Naxal-hit areas of the state.

6:50 am: Ahead of the start of the voting, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav urged the people of the state to become a partner of change with the Mahagathbandhan.

"Today, on the first day of voting, the people of Bihar must use their franchise for better future, education, health, jobs, development and to create a new and become a partner of change with the Mahagathbandhan", he tweeted.

6:40 am: Preparations are underway at a polling station in Bihar's Munger district ahead of the start of the voting for the phase 1 elections.

6:20 am: Ahead of the polling for the first phase, RJD leader and Grand Alliance's CM face Tejashwi Yadav appealed to people of the state to exercise their right vote in large numbers. Voting will start at 7 am today.

6:10 am: Voting for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 to begin at 7 am; here are some visuals from polling stations in Lakhisarai and Gaya.

6:00 am: Polling parties left for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs & VVPATs ahead of voting for 1st phase of Bihar Elections today. Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh said,"Over 20,000 polling personnel & around 18,000 police personnel are deployed.

Among the main candidates in fray are BJP's Shreyasi Singh, who is contesting from the Jamui seat, former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi from the Imamganj seat, Uday Narayan Choudhary, former Bihar Assembly Speaker and veteran Dalit leader. Bahubali leader Anant Kumar Singh from the Mokama seat on RJD ticket, Tejashwi Yadav from RJD stronghold Raghopur seat, Tej Pratap Yadav from Hasanpur seat, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav from Madhepur seat and Divya Prakash from the Tarapur seat.

