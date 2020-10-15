Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Chirag Paswan said that his party fought the Lok Sabha polls with JD(U) because of compulsions brought by the return of Nitish Kumar to the NDA.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, war words between the political parties have started on full swing. Training his guns at Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President, Chirag Paswan, on Thursday said that LJP's decision to part ways with JD(U) has nothing to do with sharing of seats for the upcoming polls in Bihar and reiterated that LJP had always opposed the politics of JD(U).

In an interview to PTI-Bhasha, Chirag Paswan said that his party fought the Lok Sabha polls with JD(U) is because of compulsions brought by the return of Nitish Kumar to the NDA. Chirag also accused JD(U) of working against LJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls in violation of the coalition rules.

Chirag Paswan, who recently lost his father and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, also alleged that Nitish Kumar had behaved in a haughty manner when his father had requested Kumar to accompany him for filing of nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha last year.

"Nitish Kumar recently remarked mockingly that my father could not have got elected to the Rajya Sabha without the JD (U)s support, since we had only two MLAs. He should remember that my father was promised a Rajya Sabha berth by the then BJP chief Amit Shah himself", Chirag Paswan said as quoted by PTI-Bhasha.

"And I felt so belittled when Nitish behaved in a haughty manner when my father called on him with the request that he accompany us for filing of nomination papers. He came only after the mahurat (auspicious timing) decided for the occasion had passed. No son could have taken such a treatment lying down", Paswan added.

Paswan also dismissed the reports that he revolted against JD(U) after it tried to deny the junior alliance partner a fair share of seats. "I met Union minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda so many times in recent times. Not once did the issue of seat-sharing crop up", Chirag said.

"It must be kept in mind that the LJP has never been a fan of Nitish Kumar's style of politics. He has harmed the Dalits by creating a sub-group of Mahadalits for his own political gains", he added.

"The Chief Minister never tires of proclaiming zero tolerance for corruption, crime and communalism. This flies in the face of the fact that graft has hit the implementation of every government scheme in the state. Horrific incidents like recent burning alive of a woman after rape took place in Buxar district. And communalism? What does he have to say about the comments of Nityanand Rai? He owes an answer. Unlike us, he is still a part of the NDA in Bihar", Paswan said.

For the uninitiated, Nityanand Rai, the union minister of state for home and a senior BJP leader, has kicked up a storm by stating that the victory of the RJD-led opposition in elections could make Bihar a safe haven for terrorists based in Kashmir. The averment has been criticised by opposition parties as an attempt to polarise voters against the minorities.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan