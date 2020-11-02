Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: In the second phase of polling, the faith of several key leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, will be decided.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: In what would likely be the most crucial phase, the voting for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be conducted on Tuesday. Out of the 243 Assembly Constituencies, voting would take place for 94 seats spreading across 17 districts.

As per the data provided by the Election Commission, more than 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,463 candidates on Tuesday. For the second phase of voting, the poll body has established more than 41,000 polling stations in Bihar.

In the second phase of polling, a fierce battle is expected as the faith of several key leaders, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, will be decided in this phase.

Tejashwi, who is Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate, is seeking re-election from Raghopur where he will lock horns with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satish Kumar. Kumar, a key BJP leader, had defeated Rabri Devi in Raghopur in 2010. However, he lost to Tejashwi in 2015 when the JD(U) and the RJD contested the polls together.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap will try his luck from Hasanpur in Samastipur district. Tej had contested the 2015 polls from Mahua but the RJD has shifted him to Hasanpur this year because of his estranged wife Aishwarya who is actively campaigning against him.

Another important candidate for the second phase of Bihar polls is BJP leader and state minister Nand Kishore Yadav who is seeking reelection from Patna Sahib for the seventh time.

The NDA alliance, which includes the BJP, NDA, HAM and VIP, has reposed their faith several veterans, including Shrawon Kumar, Kumar, who is the Minister of Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs in Bihar, is seeking a re-election from Nalanda for the sixth time. Apart from Kumar, the NDA alliance has also retained Arun Sinha and Sanjiv Chaurasia for Kumhrar and Digha respectively.

Another seat to watch out for is Bankipur. The Congress has fielded Luv Sinha, the son of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, against BJP's Nitin Nabin on this seat. Nabin, who is the son of veteran BJP leader Nabin Kishore Sinha, is multiple-term MLA and enjoys the trust of senior party leaders.

While the major contest for polls is seen between the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the BJP-JD(U) alliance, the LJP has added a twist in the battle. The party, under the leadership of Chirag Paswan, will contest the polls alone. It had quit the NDA amid 'ideological differences' with the JD(U). However, the LJP has not fielded candidates against the BJP and claims that it will form the government along with the saffron party in Bihar after November 10.

Meanwhile, the polling for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm, except in the Naxal-affected regions. As per the EC guidelines, COVID-19 protocols will be followed. The first phase of Bihar polls was conducted on October 28 and the third phase will be held on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma